Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Has $475,000 Holdings in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS) by 34.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,683 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,900,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 218,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after purchasing an additional 34,643 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $408,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 20.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 16,561 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 75,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter.

Get Saba Closed-End Funds ETF alerts:

Saba Closed-End Funds ETF stock opened at $21.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.06. Saba Closed-End Funds ETF has a 52-week low of $19.83 and a 52-week high of $22.14.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Saba Closed-End Funds ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saba Closed-End Funds ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.