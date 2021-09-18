4,352 Shares in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) Acquired by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,352 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 61.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $180,000. 78.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.60.

In other Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises news, SVP John J. Dziewisz sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total transaction of $179,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP John J. Dziewisz sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.92, for a total value of $72,864.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 35.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE BW opened at $6.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $556.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 2.77. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $9.90.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $202.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.50 million. As a group, analysts expect that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

