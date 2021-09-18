2,277 Shares in Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) Purchased by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OUST. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Ouster during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Ouster during the first quarter worth about $106,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ouster during the first quarter worth about $181,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Ouster in the 1st quarter worth about $510,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ouster in the 1st quarter worth about $4,250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ouster in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

OUST opened at $7.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.17. Ouster, Inc. has a one year low of $7.40 and a one year high of $17.73.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $7.36 million during the quarter.

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures digital lidar sensors for industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive markets. Its product portfolio includes OS0, and ultra-wide view digital lidar; OS1, a mid-range digital lidar; OS2, a long-range digital lidar; and ES2 digital lidar. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

