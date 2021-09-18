Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $30,000 Stock Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 400 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 3.8% in the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 31.1% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 97 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 7.4% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 3.6% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Get The Trade Desk alerts:

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 232,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,695,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $291,810.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,134 shares of company stock valued at $3,705,937 over the last quarter. 10.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Trade Desk stock opened at $72.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.92, a PEG ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 2.48. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.30 and a 1 year high of $97.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.23 and a 200-day moving average of $74.17.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $279.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.82 million. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 25.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TTD. KeyCorp lifted their price target on The Trade Desk from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on The Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Stephens lifted their price target on The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on The Trade Desk from $62.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on The Trade Desk from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Trade Desk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.58.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

Recommended Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.