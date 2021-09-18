Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Invests $27,000 in Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. C WorldWide Group Holding A S acquired a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the second quarter worth $156,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the second quarter worth $234,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the second quarter worth $294,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts during the second quarter worth $637,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts during the second quarter worth $7,823,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.64% of the company’s stock.

TMCI opened at $28.98 on Friday. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.46 and a fifty-two week high of $37.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 13.50 and a current ratio of 14.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.13.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Treace Medical Concepts Profile

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

