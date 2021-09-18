MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target Increased to $590.00 by Analysts at Barclays

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $505.00 to $590.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on MongoDB from $425.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on MongoDB from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MongoDB from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. lifted their target price on MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $475.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MongoDB currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $459.94.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $506.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.19 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. MongoDB has a 1-year low of $205.00 and a 1-year high of $515.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $394.99 and its 200-day moving average is $340.43.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $198.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.19 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 239.38% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -4.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.02, for a total value of $1,252,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,709,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,267 shares of company stock worth $74,255,920 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in MongoDB by 191.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,766,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,848,000 after buying an additional 3,786,467 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 7.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,378,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,448,000 after purchasing an additional 391,701 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 585.0% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 349,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,335,000 after purchasing an additional 298,057 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the first quarter worth about $62,819,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the second quarter worth about $65,542,000. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

