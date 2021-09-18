PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 3,868 Shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in CEVA were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CEVA. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CEVA in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CEVA in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CEVA in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 2,906.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 85.9% in the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. 78.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CEVA opened at $45.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.96. CEVA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.00 and a 1 year high of $83.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -302.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.57 and a beta of 1.03.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. CEVA had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 0.24%. The firm had revenue of $30.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of CEVA in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.71.

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

