Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) Short Interest Update

Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 254,300 shares, a decrease of 61.0% from the August 15th total of 652,700 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 595,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ:CGNT opened at $28.17 on Friday. Cognyte Software has a one year low of $22.22 and a one year high of $38.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.00.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 21st. The medical device company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $114.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.87 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cognyte Software will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CGNT. William Blair began coverage on shares of Cognyte Software in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.33 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Cognyte Software in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognyte Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.06.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CGNT. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $170,272,000. Senvest Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,498,000. RGM Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,325,000. American Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,642,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT bought a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,794,000. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

