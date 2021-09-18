Insider Selling: agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Insider Sells 73,018 Shares of Stock

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) insider Benjamin Shaker sold 73,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total value of $2,116,061.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

agilon health stock opened at $29.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.06. agilon health, inc. has a 1-year low of $26.50 and a 1-year high of $44.83.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $498.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.57 million. Sell-side analysts predict that agilon health, inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in agilon health in the second quarter worth about $4,057,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in agilon health in the second quarter worth about $314,838,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in agilon health in the second quarter worth about $4,057,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in agilon health in the second quarter worth about $16,228,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in agilon health in the second quarter worth about $1,102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of agilon health in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of agilon health from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of agilon health from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of agilon health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.70.

agilon health Company Profile

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

