B Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp (NASDAQ:BRIV) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

B Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp (NASDAQ:BRIV) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a decline of 42.5% from the August 15th total of 22,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 40,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in B Riley Principal 250 Merger stock. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in B Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp (NASDAQ:BRIV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 355,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,132,000. Cannell Capital LLC owned approximately 1.65% of B Riley Principal 250 Merger at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BRIV opened at $9.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.65. B Riley Principal 250 Merger has a 52 week low of $9.59 and a 52 week high of $9.85.

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. is based in New York.

