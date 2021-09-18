Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) Short Interest Down 56.1% in August

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 944,500 shares, a decrease of 56.1% from the August 15th total of 2,150,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

COCP has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cocrystal Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$5.00 price target on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

Get Cocrystal Pharma alerts:

NASDAQ COCP opened at $1.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.10 and a 200-day moving average of $1.24. Cocrystal Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.76 and a 1-year high of $3.46.

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Cocrystal Pharma had a negative net margin of 479.05% and a negative return on equity of 17.91%. Equities analysts predict that Cocrystal Pharma will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard C. Pfenniger, Jr. acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $41,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cocrystal Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cocrystal Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cocrystal Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Cocrystal Pharma by 124.8% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 77,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 42,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cocrystal Pharma by 152.8% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 91,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. 20.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cocrystal Pharma Company Profile

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel antiviral therapeutics. It focuses on the preclinical and early clinical stage antiviral compounds for unmet medical needs including influenza, Hepatitis C virus, and norovirus infections. The company was founded on January 2, 2014 and is headquartered in Bothell, WA.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Cocrystal Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cocrystal Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.