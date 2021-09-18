National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Shares Purchased by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in National Grid by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in National Grid by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in National Grid by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in National Grid by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in National Grid by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, National Grid has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Shares of NYSE:NGG opened at $66.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.34. National Grid plc has a 1 year low of $53.09 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

About National Grid

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

