Aviva PLC Purchases 480 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $3,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 172.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,252,000 after acquiring an additional 111,552 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 30.9% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 13.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 348.6% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 22,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after acquiring an additional 17,373 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 58,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,250,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MHK opened at $181.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $195.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.98 and a 12-month high of $231.80.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 12.26%. On average, research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.92 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MHK shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.69.

In other news, CFO James Brunk sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $185,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,610. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

