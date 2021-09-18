Aviva PLC Sells 10,133 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Aviva PLC reduced its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,425 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 10,133 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $4,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in LKQ by 9.3% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 122,056 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,008,000 after acquiring an additional 10,360 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of LKQ by 22.9% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 38,321 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 7,147 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of LKQ by 59.2% in the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 539,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $22,846,000 after purchasing an additional 200,600 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of LKQ by 8.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,824 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of LKQ by 10.0% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 401,490 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,995,000 after purchasing an additional 36,441 shares during the period. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist upped their price target on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.83.

In other LKQ news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $91,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $50.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.14. The firm has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.66. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $26.73 and a 1 year high of $53.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.38. LKQ had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 18.67%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto parts company to buy up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.