Aviva PLC Purchases 1,560 Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) by 1.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 103,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $4,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 1st quarter worth $133,000. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth $169,000. 40.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

In other Royalty Pharma news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 167,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total transaction of $7,051,235.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 679,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,624,693.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 13,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $531,540.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 918,301 shares of company stock worth $39,051,396. 25.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of RPRX stock opened at $38.50 on Friday. Royalty Pharma plc has a 1-year low of $34.80 and a 1-year high of $53.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 9.53 and a quick ratio of 9.53. The company has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.00.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 43.43%. The firm had revenue of $475.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.24%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RPRX shares. Tigress Financial started coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Royalty Pharma Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.