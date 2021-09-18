Aviva PLC Purchases 1,505 Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $3,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 6.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,165,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $587,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,436 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 75.0% during the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,958,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $348,596,000 after acquiring an additional 5,123,752 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 40.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,583,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $162,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,798 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 30.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,995,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 105.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,981,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552,416 shares in the last quarter. 38.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

ZTO Express (Cayman) stock opened at $30.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.22. ZTO Express has a 1-year low of $25.23 and a 1-year high of $38.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.93.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 9.37%. As a group, analysts predict that ZTO Express will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

