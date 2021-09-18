Larry Madden Sells 18,404 Shares of Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) Stock

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) CFO Larry Madden sold 18,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $230,234.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 416,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,205,098.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of DSP opened at $12.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.48. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Viant Technology Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.29 and a twelve month high of $69.16.

Get Viant Technology alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Viant Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,435,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Viant Technology by 10.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,150,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,259,000 after acquiring an additional 107,668 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Viant Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,379,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its position in Viant Technology by 1,326.6% during the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,068,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,807,000 after acquiring an additional 993,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Viant Technology by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 967,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,811,000 after acquiring an additional 14,765 shares in the last quarter. 19.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DSP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Viant Technology from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised shares of Viant Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viant Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.33.

Viant Technology Company Profile

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

See Also: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Viant Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viant Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.