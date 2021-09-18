Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. acquires, owns, manages, finances and capitalizes ground net leases. Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SAFE. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $86.07 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Safehold in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.01.

Shares of SAFE stock opened at $80.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.89 and a beta of -0.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.65. Safehold has a 52 week low of $52.06 and a 52 week high of $95.29.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $44.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.25 million. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 36.87%. As a group, analysts expect that Safehold will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.12%.

In other Safehold news, Director Dean S. Adler sold 13,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.64, for a total value of $1,187,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dean S. Adler sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.38, for a total transaction of $2,121,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 163,400 shares of company stock valued at $14,621,046. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,687,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,387,000 after acquiring an additional 115,241 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,527,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,399,000 after acquiring an additional 178,443 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,281,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,899,000 after acquiring an additional 22,675 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 896,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,413,000 after acquiring an additional 45,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 892,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,054,000 after acquiring an additional 234,517 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

