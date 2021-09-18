Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 10,155 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ferro were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FOE. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Ferro by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 127,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Ferro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Ferro by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 261,987 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,417,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Ferro by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 169,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Ferro by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,864 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 6,437 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ferro alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Shares of Ferro stock opened at $20.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.75. Ferro Co. has a 12-month low of $11.33 and a 12-month high of $22.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.55.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $294.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.30 million. Ferro had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 21.14%. Ferro’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ferro Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferro Company Profile

Ferro Corp. engages in the business of manufacturing specialty materials. Its products include frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses and other specialty coatings. The company was founded by Harry D.

Recommended Story: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.