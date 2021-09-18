John L. Brottem Sells 4,945 Shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 4,945 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $248,980.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
John L. Brottem also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, July 15th, John L. Brottem sold 3,500 shares of Outset Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total transaction of $153,405.00.
OM opened at $54.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.82, a current ratio of 12.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.03 and a 52-week high of $66.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.34. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.91.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Outset Medical from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Outset Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.
Outset Medical Company Profile
Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.
