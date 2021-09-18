John L. Brottem Sells 4,945 Shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 4,945 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $248,980.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

John L. Brottem also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Outset Medical alerts:

On Thursday, July 15th, John L. Brottem sold 3,500 shares of Outset Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total transaction of $153,405.00.

OM opened at $54.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.82, a current ratio of 12.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.03 and a 52-week high of $66.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.34. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OM. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Outset Medical by 314.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,831,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,487,000 after buying an additional 2,906,099 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP lifted its position in shares of Outset Medical by 479.8% during the first quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 3,012,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493,087 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Outset Medical by 185.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,704,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406,768 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Outset Medical by 154.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,152,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Outset Medical by 202.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,251,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,548,000 after purchasing an additional 837,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Outset Medical from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Outset Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.