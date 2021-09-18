Insider Selling: GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) CEO Sells $204,604.92 in Stock

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) CEO Michael J. Duffy sold 28,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total transaction of $204,604.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

GTYH stock opened at $7.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.43 million, a PE ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 0.15. GTY Technology Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $8.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Get GTY Technology alerts:

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.32 million during the quarter. GTY Technology had a negative net margin of 82.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GTY Technology Holdings Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of GTY Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of GTY Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of GTY Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of GTY Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GTY Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of GTY Technology by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 5,711 shares during the period. 45.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GTY Technology Company Profile

GTY Technology Holdings, Inc is software as a service (“SaaS“) company that offers a cloud-based suite of solutions for the public sector, in North America. The company operates through six operating subsidiaries: Bonfire provides strategic sourcing and procurement software to enable confident and compliant spending decisions; CityBase provides government payment solutions to connect constituents with utilities and government agencies; eCivis offers a grants management system to maximize grant revenues and track performance; Open Counter provides government permitting software to guide applicants through complex permitting and licensing procedures; Questica offers budget preparation and management software to deliver on financial and non-financial strategic objectives; Sherpa provides public sector budgeting software and consulting services.

Further Reading: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for GTY Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GTY Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.