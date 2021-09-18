Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Brokerages expect Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) to post $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Echo Global Logistics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.79. Echo Global Logistics posted earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics will report full year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $2.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Echo Global Logistics.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $934.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.26 million. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 1.46%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ECHO. Truist cut Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $48.25 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $48.25 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Truist Securities cut shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $48.25 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.37.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Echo Global Logistics in the first quarter worth $208,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,911,000 after purchasing an additional 61,653 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Echo Global Logistics by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 2,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 3.7% in the first quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 21,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ECHO opened at $47.82 on Friday. Echo Global Logistics has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $48.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Echo Global Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of technology enabled transportation and supply chain management services. It offers truckload, small parcel, intermodal, domestic air and expedited services, and international transportation solutions. The company was founded by Bradley A. Keywell and Eric P.

