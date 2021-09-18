Aviva PLC Purchases 8,915 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 18.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,438 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 8,915 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $3,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Lyft by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 643,971 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $40,686,000 after acquiring an additional 86,710 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lyft by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 366,175 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $22,146,000 after acquiring an additional 156,320 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Lyft by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 205,089 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $12,404,000 after acquiring an additional 29,451 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Lyft by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,382,188 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $87,242,000 after acquiring an additional 116,830 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Designers grew its stake in shares of Lyft by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 38,467 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 8,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lyft in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Lyft from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist upped their price target on Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen upped their price target on Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Lyft in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.94.

NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $52.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.78 and its 200 day moving average is $56.65. Lyft, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.34 and a fifty-two week high of $68.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

In related news, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total transaction of $1,753,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 15,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.71, for a total value of $778,239.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

