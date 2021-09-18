AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) will announce ($0.36) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the lowest is ($0.40). AVEO Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.33) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.65) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($1.58). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to $0.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AVEO Pharmaceuticals.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.05. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 107.25% and a negative net margin of 398.34%. The company had revenue of $7.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.76 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AVEO shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.33.

Shares of AVEO opened at $6.89 on Wednesday. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $18.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.84 million, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Bailey bought 15,000 shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.48 per share, with a total value of $97,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,605,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,750,000 after buying an additional 36,805 shares in the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,980,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,447,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,541,000 after buying an additional 75,149 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its holdings in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 1,320.1% in the 1st quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 835,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,112,000 after acquiring an additional 776,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 397,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 77,262 shares during the last quarter. 41.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the advancement of therapeutics for oncology, and other areas of unmet medical need. Its product candidates include Tivozanib, Ficlatuzmab, AV-203, AV-380 and AV-353. The company was founded by Ronald A. DePinho, Lynda Chin, and Kenneth E.

