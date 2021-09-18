Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,800 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ESI. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its position in shares of Element Solutions by 137.1% during the 1st quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 3,815,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206,497 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Element Solutions by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,693,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831,794 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Element Solutions by 11,270.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,489,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,967 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,778,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Element Solutions by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,743,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,179,000 after acquiring an additional 835,716 shares in the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ESI opened at $20.93 on Friday. Element Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $10.22 and a 1 year high of $24.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.94 and a 200-day moving average of $21.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.22.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $586.60 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC upped their price target on Element Solutions to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Element Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Element Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Element Solutions from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.25.

Element Solutions Profile

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

