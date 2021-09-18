Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) by 28.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CWK. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the second quarter worth about $20,823,000. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 7,452.7% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,132,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,900 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 10,181.7% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,030,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,611 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,861,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,614,000 after purchasing an additional 530,905 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 69.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 832,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,594,000 after purchasing an additional 340,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 5,810,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $106,040,566.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO W Brett White sold 60,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total transaction of $1,055,362.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,045,783 shares of company stock valued at $110,283,985 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CWK opened at $17.47 on Friday. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $19.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.25. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on CWK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $16.50 price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cushman & Wakefield presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.43.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.