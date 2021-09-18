Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 50.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,940 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSOD. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,794 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,987 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,509 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 126,788 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,457,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $45.00 to $57.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $57.50 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cornerstone OnDemand has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.75.

In related news, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 6,000 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $315,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Adam L. Miller sold 3,860 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $218,784.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,429,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,046,108.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 46,302 shares of company stock valued at $2,557,635 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone OnDemand stock opened at $57.15 on Friday. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a one year low of $32.99 and a one year high of $57.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.30. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.90 and a beta of 1.30.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $214.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.62 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 65.00% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc engages in the provision of learning and talent management solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It also engages in the provision of support packages, client success framework, technical consulting and content, implementation, business consulting and educational services.

