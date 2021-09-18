Zacks: Analysts Expect Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) to Announce $0.88 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) will post $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.96. Public Service Enterprise Group posted earnings per share of $0.96 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will report full year earnings of $3.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.61. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $3.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Public Service Enterprise Group.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS.

PEG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.39.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total value of $307,336.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total transaction of $25,884.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,580 shares of company stock worth $673,651. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. 70.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $61.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.96 and a 200 day moving average of $61.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.71. Public Service Enterprise Group has a one year low of $50.32 and a one year high of $65.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 59.48%.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

