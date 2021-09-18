Zacks: Analysts Expect Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) to Announce $0.88 EPS

Posted by on Sep 18th, 2021

Wall Street analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) will post $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.96. Public Service Enterprise Group posted earnings per share of $0.96 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will report full year earnings of $3.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.61. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $3.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Public Service Enterprise Group.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS.

PEG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.39.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total value of $307,336.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total transaction of $25,884.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,580 shares of company stock worth $673,651. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. 70.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $61.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.96 and a 200 day moving average of $61.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.71. Public Service Enterprise Group has a one year low of $50.32 and a one year high of $65.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 59.48%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

Featured Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Public Service Enterprise Group (PEG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.