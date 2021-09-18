Citigroup Inc. Purchases 41,456 Shares of Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) by 6.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 677,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,456 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Medallia were worth $22,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDLA. Washington Harbour Partners LP increased its position in shares of Medallia by 259.4% during the first quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 359,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,022,000 after buying an additional 259,354 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medallia during the first quarter valued at about $14,650,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Medallia by 5.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 661,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,463,000 after buying an additional 36,408 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Medallia by 5.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 184,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Medallia by 3.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLA opened at $33.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.71 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Medallia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.58 and a 1 year high of $48.28.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Medallia had a negative net margin of 37.34% and a negative return on equity of 30.58%. The company had revenue of $144.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

MDLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered Medallia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Financial lowered Medallia to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.60 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $33.59 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Medallia in a report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medallia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.75.

In related news, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $3,340,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 867,445 shares in the company, valued at $28,972,663. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mikael J. Ottosson sold 2,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $79,503.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 153,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,197,780.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 339,931 shares of company stock valued at $11,054,848 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc engages in the provision of customer experience management software. Its products include surveys, CX profiles, CX journeys, action intelligence, and alerts and reporting. The firm also offers CX professionals, EX professionals, account management, contact centers, location-based operations, and research and insights solutions.

