CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $140.14

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $140.14 and last traded at $138.80, with a volume of 26835 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $136.81.

Several research analysts recently commented on KMX shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on CarMax from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of CarMax from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CarMax from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (down previously from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.29.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $131.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.61.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 27.44%. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CarMax news, CMO James Lyski sold 63,129 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total value of $8,809,020.66. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 79,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,035,381.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 12,031 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.94, for a total transaction of $1,563,308.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 323,968 shares of company stock valued at $43,163,413 in the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in CarMax by 0.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 3.5% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 4.1% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 70,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,410,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 13.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,032,000 after buying an additional 6,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the first quarter valued at $145,000. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CarMax (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

