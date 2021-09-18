State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 10,591 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,591 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $19,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after buying an additional 14,139 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 8.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 220,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,098,000 after buying an additional 17,356 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 17.3% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 20,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.07.

FBHS opened at $94.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.72. The company has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.63. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.81 and a 52 week high of $114.00.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 10.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.82%.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.