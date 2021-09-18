Citigroup Inc. Has $21.34 Million Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 373,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,696 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $21,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 27,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 15,453 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 9.6% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the second quarter worth about $3,711,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,009,000. Finally, F3Logic LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CAH. Bank of America cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on Cardinal Health from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup cut Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

Cardinal Health stock opened at $52.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.03. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.65 and a 52-week high of $62.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.84.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $42.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.25 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 93.70% and a net margin of 0.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.491 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 35.19%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

