Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 650.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 90 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Moody’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 714.3% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.50, for a total value of $162,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.35, for a total value of $259,998.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,485,657.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,266 shares of company stock valued at $2,371,014. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $370.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $379.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $344.45. The stock has a market cap of $68.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $253.17 and a 52-week high of $388.81.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 111.33% and a net margin of 36.11%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 11.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

MCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $409.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $383.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $394.00 to $406.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $344.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.64.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

