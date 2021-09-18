Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 527,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,740 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Equitable worth $16,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Equitable in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Equitable in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Equitable by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Equitable in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Equitable in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Equitable news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $98,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE EQH opened at $29.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.61. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.33 and a 52-week high of $35.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.66.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Equitable’s payout ratio is currently 14.43%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EQH shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Equitable from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. upped their price objective on shares of Equitable from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equitable presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.73.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

