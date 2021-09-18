State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,970 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $16,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 39,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 6,788 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.8% during the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 495,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,404,000 after acquiring an additional 17,947 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.8% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 246,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,565,000 after acquiring an additional 6,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 12.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael John Short sold 2,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.49, for a total transaction of $246,382.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $87.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $84.67 and a one year high of $106.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.71.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 34.62%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

CHRW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.31.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

