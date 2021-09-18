State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 4,550 Shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 324,541 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,550 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $17,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUAN. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Nuance Communications by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuance Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Nuance Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NUAN opened at $55.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.05 and a 12-month high of $55.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of -423.85 and a beta of 1.25.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $336.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.20 million. Nuance Communications had a positive return on equity of 9.04% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert Weideman sold 215,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $11,884,040.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Nuance Communications, Inc is the pioneer in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The firm delivers solutions that understand, analyze and respond to people, amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Enterprise, and Other.

