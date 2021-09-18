Analysts Expect Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Will Post Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.74 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Steven Madden’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.80. Steven Madden reported earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 89.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Steven Madden will report full-year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Steven Madden.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $397.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.04 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 15.30%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SHOO shares. TheStreet raised shares of Steven Madden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Steven Madden from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Steven Madden from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Steven Madden from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Steven Madden from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.56.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Steven Madden in the first quarter worth about $2,459,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Steven Madden by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 875,428 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,619,000 after purchasing an additional 9,362 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Steven Madden by 120.0% in the first quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,650,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,479,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in Steven Madden by 2.6% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 308,630 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,506,000 after purchasing an additional 7,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 0.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 621,807 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $23,167,000 after acquiring an additional 5,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHOO opened at $39.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.32. Steven Madden has a 12-month low of $18.47 and a 12-month high of $45.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.75%.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

