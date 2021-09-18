GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Shares Down 6%

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) was down 6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.42 and last traded at $5.44. Approximately 58,778 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,211,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.79.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GOCO shares. Barclays lowered their price target on GoHealth from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of GoHealth in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James lowered GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GoHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GoHealth has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.54.

Get GoHealth alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.07). GoHealth had a positive return on equity of 13.28% and a negative net margin of 3.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GoHealth, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Clinton P. Jones purchased 24,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.68 per share, for a total transaction of $113,302.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,764. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandon M. Cruz purchased 78,263 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.67 per share, for a total transaction of $365,488.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,655.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 277,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,296,981 over the last 90 days. 33.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 110.3% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 11,339,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,947,473 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 8.5% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,914,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,451,000 after purchasing an additional 385,697 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 25.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,398,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,416,000 after purchasing an additional 894,810 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 4.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,249,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,219,000 after purchasing an additional 100,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 16,588.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,983,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.88% of the company’s stock.

GoHealth Company Profile (NASDAQ:GOCO)

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for GoHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.