Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.14

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (CVE:FEO)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 5000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The company has a market cap of C$12.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.29.

About Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO)

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for iron ore properties in QuÃ©bec, Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Ungava Bay iron property comprising three project areas, including Hopes Advance, Morgan Lake, and Roberts Lake, which covers approximately 35,999 hectares of iron formation located in Nunavik, QuÃ©bec.

