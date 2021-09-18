ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Shares Gap Down to $40.30

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $40.30, but opened at $38.90. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES shares last traded at $38.90, with a volume of 116 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.86.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $249.69 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $1.5679 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a yield of 3.3%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMOS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 250,068.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 40,011 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the 2nd quarter valued at about $991,000. Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the 1st quarter valued at about $677,000. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 173.3% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 27,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 17,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. 6.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMOS)

ChipMOS Technologies, Inc provides total semiconductor testing and packaging solutions to fabless companies, integrated device manufacturers (IDM) and foundries. It operates through the segment Testing, Assembly, Crystal Display and other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors (LCDD), Bumping, and Others.

