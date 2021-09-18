Short Interest in Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) Declines By 58.1%

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, a drop of 58.1% from the August 15th total of 4,150,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BITF. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bitfarms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,595,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bitfarms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,062,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bitfarms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,808,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bitfarms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,549,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bitfarms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $963,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BITF opened at $5.12 on Friday. Bitfarms has a 52-week low of $2.81 and a 52-week high of $7.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.12.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $36.69 million for the quarter. Bitfarms had a negative net margin of 25.73% and a negative return on equity of 6.92%. Equities research analysts forecast that Bitfarms will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bitfarms in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Bitfarms Company Profile

Bitfarms Ltd., a blockchain infrastructure company, mines for cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. The company owns and operates server farms comprising computers that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees.

