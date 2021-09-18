StoneBridge Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:APACU) Short Interest Down 58.5% in August

StoneBridge Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:APACU) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 58.5% from the August 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 285,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

StoneBridge Acquisition stock opened at $10.01 on Friday. StoneBridge Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.92 and a 52-week high of $10.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.97.

