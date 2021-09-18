RPS Group (LON:RPS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $125.00

RPS Group plc (LON:RPS) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 125 ($1.63) and last traded at GBX 122 ($1.59), with a volume of 69236 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 123 ($1.61).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RPS. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on RPS Group from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Liberum Capital raised their price objective on RPS Group from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 125 ($1.63) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Get RPS Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of £341.34 million and a P/E ratio of 58.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 110.35 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 102.15.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a GBX 0.26 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.24%.

In other RPS Group news, insider John Douglas bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 105 ($1.37) per share, with a total value of £105,000 ($137,183.17).

RPS Group Company Profile (LON:RPS)

RPS Group Plc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, Norway, the Netherlands, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. It offers services in the areas of project and program management; design and development; water; environment; advisory and management consulting; exploration and development; planning and approvals; health, safety, and risk; oceans and coastal; laboratories; training and communication; and creative services.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for RPS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.