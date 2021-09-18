Stem (NYSE:STEM) Trading 4.4% Higher

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM)’s share price traded up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.39 and last traded at $23.34. 48,676 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,223,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.36.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Stem from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Stem in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “positive” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Stem in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Stem in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “positive” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 6.27, a quick ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.51 and its 200 day moving average is $27.20.

Stem (NYSE:STEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.34 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stem during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stem during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Stem during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stem during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Stem during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

About Stem (NYSE:STEM)

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

