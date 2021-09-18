SharpLink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET) versus Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Critical Survey

SharpLink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET) and Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares SharpLink Gaming and Clearfield’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SharpLink Gaming N/A N/A N/A Clearfield 12.98% 17.96% 15.59%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for SharpLink Gaming and Clearfield, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SharpLink Gaming 0 0 0 0 N/A Clearfield 0 0 2 0 3.00

Clearfield has a consensus price target of $45.50, suggesting a potential upside of 3.43%. Given Clearfield’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Clearfield is more favorable than SharpLink Gaming.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.4% of SharpLink Gaming shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.2% of Clearfield shares are owned by institutional investors. 59.1% of SharpLink Gaming shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.4% of Clearfield shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SharpLink Gaming and Clearfield’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SharpLink Gaming $4.02 million 9.27 -$1.82 million N/A N/A Clearfield $93.07 million 6.50 $7.29 million $0.53 83.00

Clearfield has higher revenue and earnings than SharpLink Gaming.

Volatility & Risk

SharpLink Gaming has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clearfield has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Clearfield beats SharpLink Gaming on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SharpLink Gaming

SharpLink Gaming Ltd. provides an online platform facilitating sports betting. It is a online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues and sports websites to relevant and timely sports betting content. The firm’s intelligent sports betting conversion and engagement technology delivers and determines the best sportsbook betting offers and experience for each identified user. SharpLink’s solutions include affilaite marketing and sports gaming client services. The company was founded in 2019 by Christopher Nicholas and Robert Phythian and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

About Clearfield

Clearfield, Inc. designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection and delivery products for communications networks. The firm’s products include fiber cabinets, patch cards, assemblies, cassettes, frames, panels, microduct, terminals, vaults, wall boxes, and box enclosures. It offers its products under the Clearview brand. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Brooklyn Park, MN.

