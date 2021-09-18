Sei Investments Co. Has $2.09 Million Stock Holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Sei Investments Co. cut its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,142 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $2,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,269,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,573,000 after purchasing an additional 36,791 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,149,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,021,000 after purchasing an additional 89,843 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 215.5% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,568,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,014 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 12,388.4% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,161,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia grew its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,005,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,942,000 after buying an additional 6,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.69% of the company’s stock.

REYN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.63.

NASDAQ REYN opened at $27.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.36. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.50 and a 12-month high of $32.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.58.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $847.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.53 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.70%.

In other news, CFO Michael E. Graham purchased 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.94 per share, with a total value of $67,056.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,430.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Chris Mayrhofer purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.84 per share, with a total value of $111,360.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,965.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

