Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 560 Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rambus were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMBS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Rambus during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Rambus during the first quarter valued at about $269,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rambus by 10.8% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Rambus by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 260,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Rambus by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,381,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $357,329,000 after acquiring an additional 516,918 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RMBS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Rambus from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Rambus from $19.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.56.

In other news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total value of $48,236.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,963.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rambus stock opened at $23.37 on Friday. Rambus Inc. has a one year low of $13.08 and a one year high of $25.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 8.34 and a quick ratio of 8.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.92 and a beta of 1.04.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.21). Rambus had a positive return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $84.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Rambus’s revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Rambus Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rambus Profile

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

