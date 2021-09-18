Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the first quarter worth $22,710,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,035,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,107,000 after purchasing an additional 295,111 shares during the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth about $9,500,000. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 2,251.1% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 126,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,696,000 after purchasing an additional 121,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,478,000.

NASDAQ BIPC opened at $59.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.17. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a twelve month low of $52.51 and a twelve month high of $80.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.67%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised Brookfield Infrastructure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

