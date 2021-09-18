Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $166,000 Position in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Bancorp by 282.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of First Bancorp by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FBNC. Piper Sandler upgraded First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

NASDAQ FBNC opened at $41.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. First Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.60 and a 52 week high of $48.83.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $80.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.57 million. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 32.57%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.89%.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits CDs and individual retirement accounts.

