Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,565 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 64.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,565 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Sunrun by 16.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,737 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Sunrun by 0.7% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 36,881 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Sunrun by 0.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,594 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 2.1% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 15,102 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 4.8% in the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sunrun alerts:

RUN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.29.

Shares of Sunrun stock opened at $44.91 on Friday. Sunrun Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.42 and a fifty-two week high of $100.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.81 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.67.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $401.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.36 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. On average, analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 3,334 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $171,701.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 116,698 shares in the company, valued at $6,009,947. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Dawson sold 1,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $63,270.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 168,173 shares of company stock worth $8,076,689. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Sunrun

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

Read More: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.